Tickets Now on Sale for KWU’s Night with the Yotes

Tickets are now on sale for one of Kansas Wesleyan’s premier yearly events, Night with the Yotes. The 2025 version of the event will be held Friday, Feb. 21, in Mabee Arena on campus.

“We can’t wait for Night with the Yotes,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Every year, it seems to get better and better. It’s not only a fun evening, it’s one of the best ways to support the activities that are such a critical part of our students’ college experiences. We hope every Coyote supporter will turn out to enjoy this event.”

Tickets for the annual fundraiser, which benefits all of KWU’s numerous activities, including music, athletics, theatre and DECA, cost $125 apiece. Sponsorships also are available, ranging from $1,500 to $2,500, and named tables are available for $1,000.

Last year’s Night with the Yotes saw a record $165,000 raised through sponsorships and auction sales. A record 60 tables were filled at the 2024 event.

To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit www.kwu.edu/nwty25.