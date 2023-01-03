Tickets Now on Sale for Night with the Yotes

Tickets are now on sale for Kansas Wesleyan’s annual Night with the Yotes event, which will be held Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in Mabee Arena.

“We’re excited to bring Night with the Yotes to campus,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “The evening is a showcase for so much that’s great about KWU, whether it’s success in competition, in the classroom or on the stage. With the advances we’re making on campus, we are thrilled to include our tremendous facilities in that showcase.”

2023 marks the 12th year of Night with the Yotes, which, in recent years, has come to be synonymous with numerous KWU activities. This year will be no exception. Proceeds from the event will benefit not only athletics but KWU’s Fine Arts, Debate and Forensics, and DECA programs as well.

For more information regarding Night with the Yotes 2023, please call 785-833-4512 or visit https://one.bidpal.net/nwty2023/welcome.