Tuesday’s Music Performance to be Streamed Live, Begin Busy Stretch for Department

NOTE: Due to illness, the Jazz Ensemble will not perform Tuesday evening. It will return to action May 9.

Tuesday’s Wind Ensemble, String Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble performance begins a run of music events that KWU supporters can watch live online free of charge. The event begins at 7 p.m. at University United Methodist Church, but for those who cannot be there, the concert will be streamed live by KWU Student Media.

It is one of many events to be streamed live by the organization through its YouTube page, and is the first of five to be shown in a three-week span. Tuesday’s event is followed by a trio of recitals and a final combined concert on May 3.

To watch events streamed by KWU Student Media, visit https://www.youtube.com/@kwustudentmedia/streams.