Tyler Henry Announced as Newest Voice of the Coyotes

Salina native Tyler Henry has been named the newest Voice of the Coyotes, according to information made available by Eagle Radio.

Henry comes to KWU from Kent State University, where he was the voice of nine different programs for the Golden Flashes. He also saw time on TV, broadcasting 27 games – including the entire 2023 Mid-American Conference baseball tournament – on ESPN-affiliated networks. Henry spent a summer working with the Cape Cod League’s Harwich Mariners and at the University of Northern Colorado, as well.

He got his start with Northern Arizona women’s basketball, where he was the youngest Division I play-by-play voice in the country before going to Northern Colorado.

Henry earned a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State in 2017 and is a Southeast of Saline graduate who, while away from the region, stayed in touch with the Salina area as a contributing sportswriter for Eagle Communications.

“I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to return home and serve the community where I grew up,” said Henry. “It’s a great time to be a Coyote, and I look forward to bringing the energy each and every week as we shine a light on the exceptional student-athletes, coaches and administrators who have built these programs into what they are today.”

