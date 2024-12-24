 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

Video: Holidays with the Coyotes

Home About News Video: Holidays with the Coyotes

As part of the holiday season, we asked some of our staff to reflect on their favorite things about this time of year. Please enjoy these memories, which we’re calling “Holidays with the Coyotes.”

Production by KWU’s Kerrigan Hutton.

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

© 2024 Kansas Wesleyan University