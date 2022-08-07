Volleyball Earns 13th Straight USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award

he United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association have announced that more than 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this season. The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

Kansas Wesleyan earned the award for the 13th consecutive year, a streak dating back to the 2010 season. The streak is the fourth longest active streak in the NAIA.

To view the full release on this honor, visit KWUCoyotes.com.