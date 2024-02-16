Wright’s Exhibit at The Gallery to Focus on Eyes

The intricate and diverse nature of the human eye fascinates artist Lori Wright.

Wright’s interdisciplinary exhibit “Eyes: Mirrors of Identity” will open Feb. 26 at The Gallery at Sams Hall of Fine Arts on the Kansas Wesleyan campus. The exhibit will close April 5.

An associate professor of Art at KWU, Wright delves into the exploration of human identity within the canvas of her work. Her research — reading, sketching and analyzing — inspired the series centered around the expressive power of eyes through glances, tears and eye movements.

“Eyes, much like body language, reveal narratives beyond words,” Wright said.

The exhibit includes photographs and paintings, some on printed fabric.

Wright earned a BFA in Photography at Emporia State University and an MFA in Drawing from Kansas State University. She lives in Salina.

Admission to The Gallery is always free.