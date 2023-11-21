Yotee’s Store to Open Additional Hours

Kansas Wesleyan announced Tuesday that it will open Yotee’s, the university’s on-campus spirit store, for additional hours during the holiday season. From Nov. 28-Dec. 22, the store will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To help celebrate the new hours, customers can take 20% off all regularly priced items and 10% off sale items.

“We always say that it’s a great time to be a Coyote, and part of that is making sure that our supporters can get great Coyote gear,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “We hope to see everyone on campus taking advantage of this great deal to get outfitted for winter – or to pick up those late holiday gifts!”

Popular items in Yotee’s include embroidered logo sweatshirts and sweatpants, hoodies and Nike quarter-zip jackets, many of which are available in popular lilac, in addition to more traditional KWU colors. Coffee mugs, tumblers and other household items are available, as well.

In addition to the traditional hours, Yotee’s will also be open at the additional times listed below.

Saturday, Dec. 2: 4-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6: 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8: 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9: 12:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Fans can also shop at Yotee’s online by visiting www.yoteeonline.com but must shop in-store to receive the discounts mentioned above.