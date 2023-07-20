Mahaska and KWU Expand Partnership

Momentum continues to grow around Kansas Wesleyan’s corporate partnerships, as longtime friend Mahaska has agreed to expand its partnership with the university. The organization will become the title sponsor of KWU’s Scholarship Gala in both 2024 and 2026.

“Mahaska is honored to continue our longtime partnership with such a great organization that has done so much to change the lives of so many,” said Alan Michaud, chief of operations for Mahaska (Kansas). “With such a great staff and so many great supporters, we look forward to being a part of what KWU has in store for its future.”

In addition to its Gala sponsorship, Mahaska will make a significant contribution toward scholarships for the next five years. It will also continue to sponsor KWU’s Exemplary Teacher Award, an honor given to a selected instructor at the conclusion of each academic year.

“Mahaska is dedicated to supporting academic opportunities for our students,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Its investment into scholarships, as well as the Scholarship Gala, will help improve KWU’s academic experience as few other businesses have. We are truly grateful for the support!”

Mahaska has served as the official beverage provider of Kansas Wesleyan University since Sept. 2021.

For more information on Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/news. For more information on Mahaska, please visit www.mahaska.com.