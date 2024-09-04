Music’s Albertson Earns Pair of Recognitions

KWU Music Assistant Professor Recognized

KWU Music’s Daniel Albertson, director of the university’s percussion ensemble and assistant professor, received a pair of recognitions recently.

In mid-August, Albertson was named one of the NextGen 30 Under 30 in Kansas, a statewide program to recognize the next generation of the state’s leaders and achievers. He was one of 11 individuals in higher education so honored and one of just two from private institutions within Kansas. He will attend a Sept. 10 meeting at the Capitol that will include Gov. Laura Kelly and Lt. Gov. David Toland, before officially receiving the honor Nov. 8.

Albertson was also invited to perform as part of a quintet at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC), the premier international convention for percussionists. The event will take place Nov. 13-16 in Indianapolis.

The group, consisting of instructors from institutions throughout the Midwest, will be performing “The Breaks” by Dr. Von Hansen, professor of percussion at Washburn, as part of the New Music Research portion of the convention.

“Daniel’s passion and expertise as a music educator has led him to these two honors,“ said Michelle Dolan, executive director of music. “We are excited for him and the Coyote community that he is a part of.”

This is Albertson’s first year as a full-time faculty member at KWU, after serving as an adjunct the previous year. He also is the secretary for the Kansas Percussive Arts Society and coordinator of the Sunflower Music Festival, an annual chamber orchestra event in Topeka.

